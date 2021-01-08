PROPHET TRAPPED, SHAMED

A Bluffhill prophet was on Sunday bashed in Mbare for undressing and sexually abusing followers during deliverance time.

Prophet Jerico Nyika of Chariot of Fire ministries was trapped by an unidentified lover of one of his victims. One of his victims only identi­fied as E Kayz narrated to the lover how she and three other married women from Mbare were ordered to undress and take a bath while being monitored in Waterfalls on New Year’s Day.

The lover was also shown love messages sent to one E Kayz by Prophet Nyika using his WhatsApp foreign contact number leading to the trap. Prophet Nyika con­firmed the incident saying he was asked to pay US$100 for his freedom and his Mercedes Benz’s tyres were removed.

He only got them after paying US$100. The lover, who refused to identify himself, told H-Metro that the trap was to expose the man of cloth for sexually abusing women.

“It is a shame that married women are being bedded in the name of deliverance. This came to light after my girlfriend disclosed how they were treated at a house in Waterfalls,” he said.

“They were asked to undress and put on white cloths he claimed were anointed to remove evil spirits which he said were causing bad omen.

“They took a bath sprinkled with coarse salt in different rooms where Prophet Nyika would monitor and when he came to my girlfriend he asked to help her in taking the bath and she refused.

“He later sent a love message to my girlfriend admiring her body and gave a false prophecy that her lover was not serious with her.

“My girlfriend showed me the messages and narrated how they were treated at a house owned by a lady whose husband is based in United Kingdom.

“We agreed to trap the prophet and he drove to this place expecting to take my girlfriend out for quality time.

“We removed wheels from his vehicle and questioned him over his conduct to married women and church members and he apologised for making false prophecies and bedding his victims,” said the lover.

Prophet Nyika con­firmed the incident promising to lodge a police report against the lover and another person he said assaulted him.

“I was assaulted by two men and the other claimed to be a boyfriend to the church member I gave prophecies about her love affair,” said Prophet Nyika.

“The two assaulted me, took some photographs of me and threatened to take me to the border arguing that I was not a local Prophet and I have bruises as we speak.

“They went on to remove the back wheels of my vehicle and asked me to pay them for my freedom and I gave them US$100.

“They promised to expose me accusing me of bedding his girlfriend in Waterfalls along with three other married women.

“His girlfriend told me that she was single and I gave a prophecy concerning her lover that he was wasting her time.

“I conducted prayers with the four at a house in Waterfalls; that is true after discovering that they were being tormented by marine spirits.

“Uyu musikana wake wacho akamanifester achiratidza kuti ane mweya wech*****bi.

“I have since informed my cousin Paradzai who is under CIO and he instructed me to lodge a police report against the two but I do not know their names and if they stay in Mbare where the lady stays.

“I saw it better to give my side of the story since I am now living in fear following the assault,” said Prophet Nyika. H Metro