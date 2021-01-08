PROPHET TRAPPED, SHAMED

A Bluffhill prophet was on Sunday bashed in Mbare for undressing and sexually abusing followers during deliverance time.
Prophet Jerico Nyika of Chariot of Fire ministries was
trapped by an unidentified lover of one of his victims. One of his victims only
identified as E Kayz narrated to the lover how she and three other married
women from Mbare were ordered to undress and take a bath while being monitored
in Waterfalls on New Year’s Day.
The lover was also shown love messages sent to one E Kayz
by Prophet Nyika using his WhatsApp foreign contact number leading to the trap.
Prophet Nyika confirmed the incident saying he was asked to pay US$100 for his
freedom and his Mercedes Benz’s tyres were removed.
He only got them after paying US$100. The lover, who
refused to identify himself, told H-Metro that the trap was to expose the man
of cloth for sexually abusing women.
“It is a shame that married women are being bedded in the
name of deliverance. This came to light after my girlfriend disclosed how they
were treated at a house in Waterfalls,” he said.
“They were asked to undress and put on white cloths he
claimed were anointed to remove evil spirits which he said were causing bad
omen.
“They took a bath sprinkled with coarse salt in different
rooms where Prophet Nyika would monitor and when he came to my girlfriend he
asked to help her in taking the bath and she refused.
“He later sent a love message to my girlfriend admiring her
body and gave a false prophecy that her lover was not serious with her.
“My girlfriend showed me the messages and narrated how they
were treated at a house owned by a lady whose husband is based in United
Kingdom.
“We agreed to trap the prophet and he drove to this place
expecting to take my girlfriend out for quality time.
“We removed wheels from his vehicle and questioned him over
his conduct to married women and church members and he apologised for making
false prophecies and bedding his victims,” said the lover.
Prophet Nyika confirmed the incident promising to lodge a
police report against the lover and another person he said assaulted him.
“I was assaulted by two men and the other claimed to be a
boyfriend to the church member I gave prophecies about her love affair,” said
Prophet Nyika.
“The two assaulted me, took some photographs of me and
threatened to take me to the border arguing that I was not a local Prophet and
I have bruises as we speak.
“They went on to remove the back wheels of my vehicle and
asked me to pay them for my freedom and I gave them US$100.
“They promised to expose me accusing me of bedding his
girlfriend in Waterfalls along with three other married women.
“His girlfriend told me that she was single and I gave a
prophecy concerning her lover that he was wasting her time.
“I conducted prayers with the four at a house in
Waterfalls; that is true after discovering that they were being tormented by
marine spirits.
“Uyu musikana wake wacho akamanifester achiratidza kuti ane
mweya wech*****bi.
“I have since informed my cousin Paradzai who is under CIO
and he instructed me to lodge a police report against the two but I do not know
their names and if they stay in Mbare where the lady stays.
“I saw it better to give my side of the story since I am
now living in fear following the assault,” said Prophet Nyika. H Metro
