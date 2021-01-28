PROPHET CHARGED WITH RAPE



A SELF-styled prophet allegedly raped a woman who had visited his shrine seeking prayers for her sick child, after prescribing a concoction mixed with lemons that resulted in her passing out in the midst of the healing session.

Samuel Guta (45) of Apostle of Power of Unity in Christ Church, appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court yesterday, charged with rape.

He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi, who remanded him in custody to February 2. Mr Mangosi advised Guta to approach the High Court for bail application.

Prosecutor Mr Shepherd Makonde had it that on January 1, Guta called the woman to his shrine located at Churu Farm in Glen View, Harare, for prayers. It is alleged Guta told the woman to bring lemons, which he said were needed to heal the child.

Upon arrival at the shrine, Guta asked the woman to squeeze the lemon juice on her hands, feet and breasts and she complied.

The court heard that Guta started praying for the woman, who then suddenly passed out. Allegations are that Guta took advantage of the woman’s state and raped her. The woman was surprised to find herself lying without her undergarments.

Before she came to terms with what had happened, Guta is said to have repeated the same prayer resulting in the woman passing out again, before allegedly raping her for the second time.

Irked by Guta’s actions, the woman reported the matter to the police, leading to Guta’s arrest. Herald