PRINCIPAL, TEACHERS JAILED OVER LESSONS

A PRINCIPAL at Apex College in Nyanga and three teachers were last week jailed for opening a school and conducting lessons, while more than 5 000 have been arrested for violating lockdown restriction measures in Manicaland since January 5.

The quartet, Maxwell Marombedza (56), Timothy Nyagadza (59), Tinashe Tsara (31) and Allan Musakanda (36) last week appeared before Nyanga magistrate, Ms Annie Ndiraya, charged with opening an educational institution to learners not exempted during national lockdown as defined in Section 4 (1) (e) of the Statutory Instrument.

The quartet was ordered to pay $50 000 each or spend six months in jail after another six months were wholly suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour. Mr Tafara Chawatamba prosecuted.

The court heard that Marombedza, Nyagadza, Tsara and Musakanda, on January 13, were found conducting face-to-face lessons at Apex College in Nyanga with 12 non-examination class learners who are not exempted from attending lessons during national lockdown.

The four were teaching one Form one, three Form Two, two Form Three and six incoming Form Four learners.

The register which was used by the quartet to endorse attending lessons and to record their temperatures was recovered at the scene and was used as an exhibit in court.

Officer Commanding Manicaland Police (operations) Assistant Commissioner Johannes Chinembiri Govo revealed yesterday (Thursday) that a number of operations have been rolled out across the province to curb rampant violation of lockdown restrictions.

“We have noted with concern that there are some sections of the society who are not taking the Covid-19 restrictions seriously. There is unnecessary movement and pirate taxis are still operating ferrying people across towns.

“This is coming to an end as we are rolling our strict measures to ensure that people comply with the law. We will constantly monitor roadblocks across the province to ensure that our officers are complying to given directives. Some people are not taking curfew seriously and we have heightened patrols to ensure compliance,” said Asst Comm Govo.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luxson Chananda, said the lockdown violation offences are categorised in eight classes.

He said in Mutare, a total of 29 people were arrested for failing to comply and having liquor at undesignated places, while 548 were nabbed for flouting road regulations.

91 were arrested for illegal business operations. 1 539 people who could not account for their movement were arrested, while 1 205 people were nabbed for not putting up face masks.

During the on-going enforcement exercises, a total of 802 people were arrested for random criminal nuisance. Insp Chananda encouraged people to maintain social distancing and adhere to Covid-19 regulations.

Meanwhile, criminal fines have been reviewed upwards with members of the public who violate lockdown regulations now risk paying a spot fine of $5000.

The new fine schedule is contained in Statutory Instrument (SI) 25 of 2021 issued on Monday by the Ministry of Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

Level 14 offences, the highest level of offences, now attract a fine of $1,6 million up from $800 000 and include such crimes as concealing treason, deliberately transmitting HIV, robbery which is not committed in aggravating circumstances.

“It is hereby notified that the minister has, in terms of section 280 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23 made the following notice.This notice may be cited as the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) (Standard Scale of Fines) Notice 2021,” the SI read.

“The First Schedule to the Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23 is repealed and substituted by the following. Level One $1 000, Level Two- $2 000, Level Three- $5 000, Level Four- $20 000, Level Five- $30 000, Level Six- $60 000 and Level Seven $120 000.”

“Levels eight to 14 shall attract the following fines respectively $200 000, $240 000, $280 000, $400 000, $800 000, $1 200 000 and $1 600 000. The criminal law codification and reform Standard scale of fines notice 2020 published Statutory Instrument 272 of 2020 is repealed.” Manica Post