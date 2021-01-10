PREGNANT TEEN RAPED DURING PHOTOSHOOT

AN 18-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly raped by a 33-year-old man during a private photoshoot in Bulawayo.

Police, who are hunting for the perpetrator urged models not to go to such photoshoots unaccompanied. The alleged perpetrator is still at large while police are investigating the matter.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, confirmed the case that occurred on December 28 last year at a studio in the city centre.

“The complainant went to the studio for a photoshoot at around 9AM. She was wearing a dress and the photographer took some photos of her and after some time she asked for a room for her to change her clothing for another photoshoot. The suspect provided her an office for her to change her clothes.

“As she was changing, the accused knocked and entered the room and instructed her to take off her skin tight so that the photo could be of greater quality. She told him that she wasn’t comfortable with that,” said Insp Ncube.

After voicing her concerns, the alleged marauding would-be rapist, left the office, the victim changed then proceeded to continue with the photoshoot.

When they were done and she went to change again, that was when the rapist pounced.

“After the photoshoot, she went back to change her clothes and the man now followed her into the office, held her by the waist and told her that she looked good, despite her being pregnant.

“She asked him to stop and he became aggressive, forced her to lean against the table in the office and raped her once, without protection. During the ordeal, she screamed for help, but people didn’t hear her.

“Afterwards, he then apologised for his actions and told her he would send some photos,” said Insp Ncube. A report of the rape was made on December 31, after the victim narrated her ordeal to another woman.

Insp Ncube said investigations are in progress. Police on Twitter on Friday night urged models not to go to photoshoots alone.

“Models are urged not to go for private photo shootings without being accompanied by other women,” police said. Chronicle