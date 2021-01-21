PATERNITY ROW : IN LAWS FAKE FAKE DEATH

A HOPLEY couple reportedly faked their grandchild’s death to force their 20-year-old daughter-in-law to collect the baby.

Sonward Lisenga and his wife are at loggerheads with their daughter-in-law Abigail Maramba who was married to their son Tinashe Lisenga for lying to her that her one year seven months old baby was dead.

Maramba allegedly dumped the then 11-month-old baby at Lisenga’s family house after she had been accused of cheating and went to Masvingo where she now works.

Lisenga confirmed to H-Metro they lied to Maramba saying they wanted her to return and collect the baby; he said three self-styled prophets in their suburb had told the family that their son was not the father of the child.

“It is true that I phoned my daughter-in-law lying that her child had passed on,” said Lisenga. “The baby has been on and o­ good health and we consulted three local prophets who told us that the baby was not fathered by my son.

“We believe the prophecies because Tinashe hooked up with this woman at a local bar and she later claimed to have been impregnated by him.

“Everyone knows Maramba as a hooker and we told her to find somewhere to live and she relocated to Southley Park.

“Tinashe was visiting her behind our back and upon the birth of the child he showed interest and we confronted him.

“Maramba later got employed and she left the baby in our custody and we accepted since Tinashe showed interest in the baby. What we want now is for Maramba to come and take the baby to the responsible father.

“Anogara achirwara nemudumbu zvekuti mukamubata tinotambura saka takazoenda kumaporo­ ta. “Ndakanyepera kuti mwana afa ndichida kuti auye kuzotora mwana wake saka ipapo ndipo pandakatukirirwa nemashoko akandibaya moyo,” said Lisenga.

Tinashe was hesitant about the paternity of the baby saying Maramba had clashed with his parents and is in a state of confusion.

“I stayed with Maramba for a few days and she was taken to my mother’s sister’s’ village in Chihota,” said Tinashe.

“I never visited her until she returned and got employed as a house maid in Glen View and she would bring food for the baby.

“As for the paternity of the baby I cannot say much but I am beginning to doubt if I am the real father because of the baby’s illness,” said Tinashe.

Maramba threatened to take legal action against her in-laws over faking the death of her child and vowed to only take the child after DNA tests.

“Tinashe’s parents have been calling me names since I got married to their son,” said Maramba. “They went on to take the child for HIV tests accusing me of being positive and the baby came out negative.

“I was asked to leave their house and was taken to Chihota where they organised several men to propose to me in a bid to prove their assumption that I’m a woman of loose morals. “I later returned and le the baby in their custody in anger as they had wrecked my marriage.

“I got employed as a house maid and I started supporting them but I failed to provide them with food for the past two months that is why they faked my child’s death.

“It did not sit well with me considering the way they ill-treated me that is why I verbally assaulted them.

“Vakaenda kunoudzwa nhema nemaporo­ ta avo nekuti muporo­ taanokuudza zvawaenda uchifunga mumoyo mako.

“Muporo­ ta haakwanise kuona zviri muropa saka ini ndichazotora mwana kana vandiendesa kuma DNA tests uye tagadziriswa nematare edzimhosva nekuti ndashungurudzwa kwenguva yakareba ndichinzi ndiri pfambi,” said Maramba. H Metro