PATERNITY ROW : IN LAWS FAKE FAKE DEATH

A HOPLEY couple reportedly faked their grandchild’s death to force their 20-year-old daughter-in-law to collect the baby.
Sonward Lisenga and his wife are at loggerheads with their
daughter-in-law Abigail Maramba who was married to their son Tinashe Lisenga
for lying to her that her one year seven months old baby was dead.
Maramba allegedly dumped the then 11-month-old baby at
Lisenga’s family house after she had been accused of cheating and went to
Masvingo where she now works.
Lisenga confirmed to H-Metro they lied to Maramba saying
they wanted her to return and collect the baby; he said three self-styled
prophets in their suburb had told the family that their son was not the father
of the child.
“It is true that I phoned my daughter-in-law lying that her
child had passed on,” said Lisenga. “The baby has been on and o good health
and we consulted three local prophets who told us that the baby was not
fathered by my son.
“We believe the prophecies because Tinashe hooked up with
this woman at a local bar and she later claimed to have been impregnated by
him.
“Everyone knows Maramba as a hooker and we told her to find
somewhere to live and she relocated to Southley Park.
“Tinashe was visiting her behind our back and upon the
birth of the child he showed interest and we confronted him.
“Maramba later got employed and she left the baby in our
custody and we accepted since Tinashe showed interest in the baby. What we want
now is for Maramba to come and take the baby to the responsible father.
“Anogara achirwara nemudumbu zvekuti mukamubata tinotambura
saka takazoenda kumaporo ta. “Ndakanyepera kuti mwana afa ndichida kuti auye
kuzotora mwana wake saka ipapo ndipo pandakatukirirwa nemashoko akandibaya
moyo,” said Lisenga.
Tinashe was hesitant about the paternity of the baby saying
Maramba had clashed with his parents and is in a state of confusion.
“I stayed with Maramba for a few days and she was taken to
my mother’s sister’s’ village in Chihota,” said Tinashe.
“I never visited her until she returned and got employed as
a house maid in Glen View and she would bring food for the baby.
“As for the paternity of the baby I cannot say much but I
am beginning to doubt if I am the real father because of the baby’s illness,”
said Tinashe.
Maramba threatened to take legal action against her in-laws
over faking the death of her child and vowed to only take the child after DNA
tests.
“Tinashe’s parents have been calling me names since I got
married to their son,” said Maramba. “They went on to take the child for HIV
tests accusing me of being positive and the baby came out negative.
“I was asked to leave their house and was taken to Chihota
where they organised several men to propose to me in a bid to prove their
assumption that I’m a woman of loose morals. “I later returned and le the baby
in their custody in anger as they had wrecked my marriage.
“I got employed as a house maid and I started supporting
them but I failed to provide them with food for the past two months that is why
they faked my child’s death.
“It did not sit well with me considering the way they
ill-treated me that is why I verbally assaulted them.
“Vakaenda kunoudzwa nhema nemaporo ta avo nekuti muporo
taanokuudza zvawaenda uchifunga mumoyo mako.
“Muporo ta haakwanise kuona zviri muropa saka ini
ndichazotora mwana kana vandiendesa kuma DNA tests uye tagadziriswa nematare
edzimhosva nekuti ndashungurudzwa kwenguva yakareba ndichinzi ndiri pfambi,”
said Maramba. H Metro
