OBADIAH MOYO'S LAB IN FAKE COVID CERTIFICATES SCAM

SOME members of staff at a private laboratory, Klosad Clinical Diagnostics Lab, in Harare’s Avondale suburb, are issuing out certificates with fake negative Covid-19 results to international travellers without going through the testing process, investigations by The Sunday Mail have revealed.
The corrupt syndicate is producing the fake Covid-19
certificates at a price of US$45 each instead of the recommended US$65 charged
by most institutions for a legitimate Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that
is a prerequisite for international travel.
This newspaper received a tip-off and embarked on a
week-long investigation to confirm and expose the illicit activity that is
hampering efforts to fight Covid-19, which is ravaging the country.
Posing as clients, our crew separately paid for and
received the fake certificates at 20 Lanark Road, Avondale where the lab is
situated, without being tested.
Investigations revealed that the laboratory is owned by the
former Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Obadiah Moyo.
Further investigations showed that the corrupt syndicate
operating at the laboratory comprises front-office workers, lab technicians,
management and security guards with one worker identified as Mr Anesu Nyamugama
fronting the team.
The scammers target cross-border travellers, mainly traders
and job seekers who want to avoid the inconvenience of being tested.
After The Sunday Mail got wind of the corrupt activities at
Klosad, our undercover crew visited the lab on Friday January 8, 2021 and engaged
Mr Nyamugama and indicated to him that they needed fake certificates.
An unsuspecting Mr Nyamugama asked the crew to return in a
couple of days as he wanted to organise with his workmates first. The crew
exchanged phone numbers with Mr Nyamugama who communicated regularly via Whats
App, using his number — 077 5 438 768.
On Monday January 11, 2021, the certificates were produced
at US$45 each. The crew paid US$45 for one certificate (which was handed over
immediately) and another $4 500 for the second document via EcoCash to the
number 077 5 438 768 using the exchange rate of US$1 to $100.
This second certificate was collected on Tuesday January
12, 2021. The Sunday Mail has WhatsApp chats, proof of payments and call
records of its interaction and transactions with Mr Nyamugama. The EcoCash
number is also registered in the name Anesu Nyamugama.
The certificates were signed off by two different people,
one by a C. Guzha and the other by a T. Tenesi while B. Nyakuedzwa approved
both certificates, indicating that the syndicate is tightly-knit and involves a
wide network.
At no point did Mr Nyamugama offer to provide Covid-19
testing to the crew, which witnessed other prospective travellers undergoing
PCR testing at the busy lab.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Nyathi
said the police would look into the matter.
“We have already arrested individuals and syndicates
selling fake certificates at Robert Mugabe International Airport, Beitbridge
Border Post and Chirundu Border Post.
We are aware that there are some who are operating
underground and we urge members of the public who have information about such
operations to come forward so that we can begin investigations.”
Klosad is among the laboratories that have been approved by
the Government to conduct Covid-19 testing.
Syndicates selling fake Covid-19 certificates to international
travellers have been a menace since the end of the festive period as
Zimbabweans based abroad are trooping back to their bases.
Covid-19 Chief Co-ordinator Dr Agnes Mahomva said
authorities are escalating surveillance systems to fish out those selling fake
certificates.
“From our side, we have always said that if you are found
breaking the rules you will be arrested or closed down,” she said.
“In this case, we encourage you to make a police report and
submit all the evidence that you have there so that the culprits are arrested.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is escalating its tracking
systems to fish out perpetrators and it is also the duty of the public and the
media as you have done to report offenders.”
Dr Moyo, who owns the lab, said he and other senior
management were unaware that their employees were issuing fake certificates.
When The Sunday Mail presented to him evidence of the fake
certificates, Dr Moyo checked with his employees and corroborated that the
certificates were not in Klosad’s database and promised to take action against
the culprits.
“We have checked the records and indeed your names do not
appear and we are going to make a police report right away. These are just a
few bad apples who will be dealt with.
“We are now dealing with those responsible and we want to
assure the public that this will never happen again as we offer a professional
service,” he said.
0 comments:
Post a comment