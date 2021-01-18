NRZ ACTING BOSS DIES

NATIONAL Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) acting general manager Mr Joseph Mashika has died.

He was 44. In a statement, NRZ board chairman Advocate Martin Dinha said Mr Mashika passed away at a private clinic in Harare on Sunday.

“The NRZ board chairman Adv Dinha announces with great sorrow the passing on of the NRZ acting general manager Mr Joseph Mashika on the 17th of January 2021 at a private clinic in Harare,” he said.

Adv Dinha said Mr Mashika was appointed NRZ acting general manager on August 1 last year, a position he held with great distinction.

“Prior to his appointment, he served as NRZ board member for six years. He demonstrated strong performance since assuming leadership of the entity, building a great profound team of management that was committed to the survival of NRZ.

“The NRZ has shown great resilience and strength over the past few months because Mr Mashika has been a remarkable leader during an extra ordinary period of challenges.

“He was a great leader who will be sadly missed,” he said. Funeral arrangement will be announced in due course.

Mr Mashika is survived by his wife Nomatter and four children. Chronicle