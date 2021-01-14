NO NURSES : CHITUNGWIZA CLINIC CLOSES

Chitungwiza Municipality has temporarily closed St Mary’s clinic with immediate effect due to shortage of health professionals.

The shortage has been attributed to Covid-19 pandemic which has infected some of these front line health workers. Chitungwiza Municipality Acting Town Clerk Dr Tonderai Kasu confirmed the development in a statement.

“Over the last one week, seven Chitungwiza City health department front line health workers have tested positive for Covid-19 and one of our front line health workers died after previously having tested positive for Covid-19. We also now have a total of 21 of our front line health workers that are currently in self isolation because there are contacts of the positive cases,” he said.

“Even before the onset of the pandemic, Chitungwiza Municipality was already short staffed with respect to health professionals. The current circumstances have worsened these shortages of qualified health staff.

“As a result of the current severe staff shortages and with immediate effect, Chitungwiza Municipality will be temporarily closing one of its municipal clinics that is St Mary’s clinic.”

Dr Kasu added that the clinic will be attending to emergency cases only. “This clinic shall remain open for emergency cases only, all non emergency cases that would normally be seen at St Mary’s shall be attended to at Zengeza clinic for the time being.

“It is the shortage of staff that has prompted the temporary closure of one of our clinics but we shall continue offering the full range of health services at our other Municipal clinics,”he said.

He made an appeal to stake holders and the community for their understanding during this challenging circumstances .

“We are and shall continue doing everything that we can to support and assist our staff. We would also like to take this opportunity to appeal to all our stakeholders and our community for their support and understanding during this very challenging time.” Herald