NO NURSES : CHITUNGWIZA CLINIC CLOSES

Chitungwiza Municipality has temporarily closed St Mary’s clinic with immediate effect due to shortage of health professionals.
The shortage has been attributed to Covid-19 pandemic which
has infected some of these front line health workers. Chitungwiza Municipality
Acting Town Clerk Dr Tonderai Kasu confirmed the development in a statement.
“Over the last one week, seven Chitungwiza City health
department front line health workers have tested positive for Covid-19 and one
of our front line health workers died after previously having tested positive
for Covid-19. We also now have a total of 21 of our front line health workers
that are currently in self isolation because there are contacts of the positive
cases,” he said.
“Even before the onset of the pandemic, Chitungwiza
Municipality was already short staffed with respect to health professionals.
The current circumstances have worsened these shortages of qualified health
staff.
“As a result of the current severe staff shortages and with
immediate effect, Chitungwiza Municipality will be temporarily closing one of
its municipal clinics that is St Mary’s clinic.”
Dr Kasu added that the clinic will be attending to
emergency cases only. “This clinic shall remain open for emergency cases only,
all non emergency cases that would normally be seen at St Mary’s shall be
attended to at Zengeza clinic for the time being.
“It is the shortage of staff that has prompted the
temporary closure of one of our clinics but we shall continue offering the full
range of health services at our other Municipal clinics,”he said.
He made an appeal to stake holders and the community for
their understanding during this challenging circumstances .
“We are and shall continue doing everything that we can to
support and assist our staff. We would also like to take this opportunity to
appeal to all our stakeholders and our community for their support and
understanding during this very challenging time.” Herald
