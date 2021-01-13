skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Wednesday, 13 January 2021
NO COVID BODIES AT PARI
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
VIDEO : BULLYING AT WADDILOVE HIGH SCHOOL
My heart is bleeding. Panashe Munjanja is being bullied by fellow Form 6 students Cosmas and Savania at Waddilove High School. They say he...
VIC FALLS TOURIST LAID TO REST IN HARARE
THE family of the late local tourist — Mr Roy George Tinashe Dikinya — who died after slipping on a Victoria Falls gorge on New Year’s Day, ...
PROPHET TRAPPED, SHAMED
A Bluffhill prophet was on Sunday bashed in Mbare for undressing and sexually abusing followers during deliverance time. Prophet Jerico Ny...
LEAK IT : RAMAPHOSA DARES ZANU PF
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has waded into a potentially explosive diplomatic tiff between Zanu PF and the ANC over threats by Z...
ZIMBABWEANS BANNED FROM THE UK
THE United Kingdom (UK) has banned arrivals from Zimbabwe among a number of southern African countries, including the Seychelles and Mauriti...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a comment