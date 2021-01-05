NEW LOCKDOWN NECESSARY, SAYS ED

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has described the Level Four lockdown period, which began yesterday to stop the spread of Covid-19, as the final push towards the defeat of the deadly pandemic.
Zimbabwe announced a nationwide curfew from 6pm to 6am,
banned gatherings, inter-city travel and ordered non-essential businesses to
close for a month in an effort to curb a surge in coronavirus infections.
The President said it was necessary for the Government to
impose this strict lockdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19 second wave.
“Zimbabwe is entering a second lockdown to stop the spread
of a Covid-19 second wave. Please, for the sake of your family and loved ones,
avoid large gatherings and non-essential travel.
“This is the final push — let’s defeat this virus for
good,” said President Mnangagwa on his official Twitter handle yesterday.
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the
Minister of Health and Child Care, announced the strict lockdown regulations
under Level Four, at the weekend.
Strict control of people’s movements started yesterday,
with security forces mounting roadblocks and checkpoints countrywide.
The measures are seen as the best way of reining in the
spike in infections. Acting President Kembo Mohadi and Vice President Chiwenga
announced the new guidelines whose strict enforcement started yesterday.
Zanu PF secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu, who is
a Covid-19 survivor, said there was no better time for the Government to
rethink the reinforcement of Covid-19 restrictions considering the spread of
the virus.
“Actually, this revisit to the pandemic arrest measures
reflects our Government’s policy consistency in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.
“After being detained by Covid-19 to self-isolation, I
would not want anyone to go through the same excruciating experience. Covid-19
is real. Each one of us stands to benefit a lot by ensuring that we avoid
crowds and other Covid-19 hotspots such as densely-populated work spaces, food
courts, bars and other places we had started frequenting after the relaxation
of the Covid-19.”
He encouraged Zimbabweans to consider their safety before
anything else.
“The fresh lockdown measures dovetail with His Excellency,
President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s keen dedication for Zimbabwe to join the rest of
the world in the war against Covid-19. This is even evidenced by swift
establishment of a Covid-19 national taskforce in the infancy of the virus’
spread.
“The establishment of the National Covid-19 Response
Department in the Office of the President and Cabinet also proves without doubt,
Zimbabwe’s commitment to fight the pandemic to its knees,” said Dr Mpofu.
Although many small businesses enterprises will be affected
by these measures, the country could not afford to have an increase in the
number of Covid-19 cases, especially when health facilities were already
overwhelmed.
“We are better off punishing our Covid-19 attracting habits
and routines than making ourselves vulnerable to the virus.” “We also need to
think about the safety of our limited healthcare-givers who have patriotically
put their lives on the line. We all have a duty to be responsible for our own
safety even without the promulgated watch of the state.”
Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and
Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana said that while there had been
progressive easing of the lockdown since the introduction of tough Level Five
on March 31 last year, it was necessary to return to more intense measures to
contain the spike in infections.
Companies in the manufacturing, distribution, wholesale, retail,
commerce, tourism and hospitality sectors were advised to make use of the
lockdown exemption letters previously issued by Ministries of Industry and
Commerce and of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry for the next
seven working days during which the companies were supposed to renew the
letters
Enforcement of strict lockdown regulations under Level Four
to curb the spread of Covid-19, started yesterday with central Harare having
fewer people compared to the previous days as most businesses were closed.
Police mounted checkpoints on major roads leading into town
and at most of them, it took up to an hour to pass, with security officers only
permitting essential service providers while others were being turned back home.
