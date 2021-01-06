MUTARE TOWN CLERK DIES

MUTARE town clerk Joshua Maligwa died at his home yesterday amid speculation that he could have succumbed to COVID-19.
Mayor Blessing Tandi confirmed Maligwa’s death, but said he
was yet to engage the family and council’s health services director Anthony Mutara
for more details.
“It’s true, we have lost our town clerk Joshua Maligwa
around lunch hour. He died at his home.
That is the information I have now and we are engaging the family on what
really happened,” he said.
“We are also waiting for our health services director
Anthony Mutara to give us an update. Thereafter, we will issue a Press
statement over the matter.”
Council spokesperson Sprein Mutiwi said Maligwa had been on
sick leave since mid-December.
Maligwa landed the town clerk post in 2017, replacing Obert
Muzawazi, who resigned following a string of corruption allegations. Newsday
