MINISTER MATIZA DIES OF COVID-19

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development, Eng Joel Biggie Matiza, has died from Covid-19 related complications.

Mashonaland East Political Commissar Cde Herbert Shumbamhini has confirmed the death. Minister Matiza succumbed to Covid-19 at a hospital in Harare at around 7pm Friday.

He becomes the fourth Minister to perish as a result of Covid-19 related complications following the demise of Perrance Shiri, Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba and Dr Sibusiso Moyo. Sunday Mail