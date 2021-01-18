MINER'S EXPLOSIVES BLOW UP WIFE

A miner from Shurugwi has been remanded in custody after explosives he left at home while going to work blew up the house and killed his wife.

A young baby survived the incident. Blessed Ndlovu (35) of Magakooshla in Shurugwi recently appeared before Shurugwi Magistrate Sithabile Zungula facing a count of culpable homicide and a second one of possessing explosives without a license.

The State says that January 5, 2021 Ndlovu negligently caused the death of Alice Makasi (21). He left explosives in his house when he went to work and these later exploded at around 9pm killing his wife and their new born baby survived.

Eye witness said there was a huge smoke followed by screaming inside the house and then there was a huge explosion. Half of the house was destroyed and neighbors managed to rescue the baby.

Ndlovu was found in possession of super power code, 90 emulates and 10 capped fusses in his room. He was remanded to February 12, 2021. Masvingo Mirror