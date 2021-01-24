MASVINGO PROPERTY MOGUL DIES

Prominent property mogul alderman Doug Hill has died. Hill died last night. He was in his 90’s.

His daughter in law Alicca Hill confirmed the death.

Hill owned several buildings in Masvingo and is part of a committee that built the famed Charles Austin Theatre. He also supported the arts sector in Masvingo.

“Good morning it is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we inform you of the peaceful passing of our Father Doug Hill last night at eleven pm. However we rejoice in the wonderful healthy very fulfilled life lived He has certainly made his mark in this world and will be fondly remembered by many He rests now reunited with his love and soul mate once more,” reads a message from Alicca.