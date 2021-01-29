MAN RETURNS FROM JAIL TO FIND WIFE WITH NEWBORN

A man returned from prison to find his wife nursing a three-day old child that had been fathered by a married man.
Eneti Nyuke, 30, woman was forced to leave her matrimonial
home on the return of her husband Kelvin Chaipa, 32, and she went to live in a
polygamous union with the married Never Mapisa.
Chaipa served 22 months at Chikurubi Maximum Security
Prison for theft and Nyuke stopped visiting her husband when she became
pregnant.
Chaipa, a plumber told H-Metro that he could have returned
to prison for murder after he got a shock of life to see Nyuke nursing a
three-day old baby upon his release.
“Prison is not a good place at all and I regret committing
crime that paved way for my wife to give in to a married man following my
conviction,” said Chaipa.
“My wife had been visiting me in prison every fortnight and
she stopped eight months before my release.
“She had been impregnated by Mapisa and upon my release I
found her nursing a child and I forced her to pack her belongings and leave for
her husband.
“She is now living with Mapisa as second wife in Eastview
and I nearly stuck her with an iron bar but I feared to return to prison for
murdering her. I am thinking of consulting a sangoma because I am hurt and
failing to forgive Mapisa and my wife over their unholy marriage.
“Ndakaonda nekurwadziwa zvekuti nezvigunwe zvangu
zvakatetepeka ndapera mafuta ese nekurwadziwa wangu,” said Chaipa showing
photographs of him and Nyuke they posed for at the Prison Family week.
One of Nyuke’s younger sisters confirmed the breaking down
of the marriage saying Mapisa could have physically assaulted his wife.
“Nyuke is now living with a married man and she came here
to inform me about their differences with Chaipa,” she said refusing to
identify herself.
“Chaipa arrived home at around 10pm and found my sister
with a new baby and it did not go well with him.
“She was forced to leave the house with the three-day old
baby at night and she went to the responsible father where she is living as a
second wife. I can lead you to where she is living now,” she said.
Upon arriving at Nyuke’s new house, the latter refused to
entertain H-Metro for their side of the story. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a comment