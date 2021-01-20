MAN LOSES US$10K IN STREET ATTACK

A BULAWAYO man lost US$10 000 and a mobile phone and sustained severe injuries after being attacked by a “drunkard” on his way home.

Larry Manuel from Thorngrove was attacked by Prince Thembani Tshuma, who was allegedly drunk and coming from a beerhall. Manuel sustained injuries as he tried to fight back in self-defence.

Tshuma appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Shepherd Mujanja facing robbery and assault charges. He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody.

Prosecutors allege that Tshuma confronted Manuel and started hitting him with fists and stones, demanding cash and valuables. Manuel tried to fight back but he fell to the ground, sustaining injuries on his forehead, eyes and chin and bruises all over his face.

Tshuma allegedly searched his victim and took the cash and a mobile phone before fleeing the scene. A witness, Israel Dhlodhlo, who was also coming from the same bar as Tshuma, said the accused attacked Manuel for no apparent reason.

Dhlodhlo said when he tried to intervene, he was also attacked. “The following morning l heard the complainant saying his money and mobile phone had been stolen,” he said. Daily News