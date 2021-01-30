MAN FINDS WIFE IN BED WITH LOVER, BATTERS HIM WITH LOG

A suspected adulterous man from Mvuma was killed by his lover’s husband after being caught in the act in the woman’s matrimonial home, police have confirmed.
Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko
confirmed the incident which occurred in Central Estate Mvuma on Tuesday last
week when Simangaliso Honde fatally struck Munyaradzi Mugwagwa with a log after
he caught him having sex with his wife.
It is understood that Honde suspected that his wife was
having an extramarital affair with Mugwagwa and he purported to be going to
Masvingo and informed his wife that he would return the following day. Honde
then came back unexpectedly the same day at around 9PM and caught the two in
the act. Insp Mahoko said a misunderstanding arose between Honde and Mugwagwa
resulting in the former striking his wife’s lover with a log on the head.
“Police in Mvuma are investigating a murder case where a
30-year-old man died after he was assaulted with a log on the head after being
caught with another man’s wife. It is alleged that on the said day, Honde left
his wife at home going to Masvingo. At around 9PM he returned home and found
Mugwagwa with his wife. A misunderstanding arose and the accused went out and
took a thick wooden stick intending to assault Mugwagwa. Mugwagwa then tried to
flee but Honde caught up with him and assaulted him with a log on the head,” he
said.
He added that Honde took Mugwagwa back to his house and
noticed that he was bleeding profusely from the back of the head and called a
neighbour who rushed Mugwagwa to Mvuma District Hospital where he was further
transferred to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he died on admission. Sunday
News
