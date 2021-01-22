MAN DUPES PEOPLE IN TREVOR DONGO'S NAME

A -23-year-old Harare man on Friday admitted to duping people of their money using an Ecocash number registered in musician Trevor Dongo’s name and also asking for sexual favours from women via a Facebook account which was also registered in the singer’s account.

Praise Dzveta, of Churu Farm in Glen View, who was also found in possession of a stolen comouflage upon his arrest, admitted to defrauding unsuspecting people using the Ecocash line registered in Dongo’s name.

He, however, denied asking for sexual favours from women while passing himself as the Urban Grooves singer.

Harare magistrate Mr Sheunesu Matova remanded him in custody to March 1 pending police further investigations. Herald