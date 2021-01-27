MAIZE PLANTED IN FIRST STREET

Maize has been planted at the epicentre of Harare’s Central Business District at the corner of First Street Mall and Speke Avenue in clear disregard of the city by-laws.

The owner of the maize plants could not be immediately established but a visit at the site showed that the maize is properly planted although there has been no attempt by council staff to slash it. The maize is well looked after as it is being weeded.

Harare continues to being run down by the MDC-led council with last week our publication also exposing a tuckshop that was built in the middle of a tarred road in Dzivaresekwa 3 Suburb. Herald