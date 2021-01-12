MAHERE, SIKHALA REMANDED IN CUSTODY



MDC Alliance bigwigs and top lawyers, Fadzayi Mahere, and Job Sikhala have been remanded in custody on charges of publishing falsehoods.

Magistrate Nduna dismissed Sikhala's application for refusal of placement on remand. He returns to court Wednesday where lawyers are expected to apply for his release from on bail

Mahere will spend three days in prison custody to Friday when Magistrate Utahwashe will hand down his ruling on her application challenging state bid to place her on remand.

Mahere told Magistrate Trynos Utahwashe her detention in police cells overnight was unnecessary as her arresting officers had completed their investigations by Monday mid-morning.

“Her detention from that time was unnecessary,” Mahere’s lawyer David Drury told the court adding the conditions of the police cells were “unbearable”.

“They are filled with the stench of stale urine and there no blankets. There were no temperature checks or sanitisers at the police entrance. There is no social distancing in the waiting area or holding cells. No masks are available in the cells as cellmates had old masks.

“There is also no provisions of sanitary ware in the cells. The toilet was a pit latrine surrounded by a puddle of urine. There is no separation with the beds and toilet hole as well as privacy during menstruation.”

Mahere’s lawyer added: “A pungent smell exists because of lack of aeration. The cell blocks are small and seven inmates were crowded in each room. You have to walk barefooted and women take off their undergarments.”

Magistrate Utahwashe said he got worried after receiving such complaints and ordered the state to investigate and bring a full report Friday.

Hopewell Chin’ono returns to court on Wednesday where Magistrate Ncube will hand down his ruling on application by State to place him on remand which has been challenged by his lawyers.