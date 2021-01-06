MAGISTRATE SHOULD HAVE BEEN LENIENT : MINISTER

Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation deputy minister Tino Machakaire has weighed in on the jailing of music producers Fantan and Levels saying he wishes they could have been given a lenient sentencing.
DJ Fantan, DJ Levels and Dhama were yesterday jailed for an
effective six months for violating the Covid-19 regulations after they hosted a
New Year’s crossover gig in Mbare on December 31. The gig attracted thousands
of people, raising alarm as the country is grappling with the pandemic.
According to The Herald, Harare provincial magistrate, Mrs
Vongai Guwuriro had initially jailed the trio for 12 months before setting
aside six months of the sentence. The six months were set aside for three years
on condition that they will not commit a similar offence within that period.
Commenting on this sentence yesterday, Machakaire said it
was a bit harsh considering the role the Chillspot producers have played in
developing talent from the popular high density suburb. The producers unleashed
the likes of Enzo Ishall and Uncle Epatan and produced for many Zimdancehall
artistes.
“My prayers and thoughts go out to Fantan, Levels and the
entire Chillspot family. These young men have been very influential in the
music industry. They have helped identify various talents, Enzo Ishall, Uncle
Epatan and Herman to name just a few. The work they do at Chillspot is going a
long way in creating employment for the ghetto youths and alleviating poverty
among the ghetto youth.
“I am glad that the law took its course and rightfully.
However, my wish would have been for a lenient sentencing given that they admitted
to their crime,” wrote Machakaire on his Facebook page.
He said instead of jailing the producers, they should have
been given community service and tasked to create awareness about the pandemic.
“The influence they have will go a long way in creating
awareness among the ghetto youths on the reality that is Covid-19. My wish
would have been for them to serve community service by giving back to the
community in the form of awareness campaigns and using the power of music to
educate the public.
“I fear that if they are locked up for long, it will undo
the good they are doing for the ghetto youths. However, justice has been served
and we cannot dispute,” wrote Machakaire.
Following news of the sentencing of the producers, there
have been mixed feelings with some saying the sentence was too harsh. Some
however said the sentence was fair considering the seriousness of the offence
they committed especially considering that police had gone to lengths
cautioning people against holding such events. Chronicle
