MAFUME TO LANGUISH IN JAIL UNTIL FEBRUARY

GRAFT-ACCUSED suspended Harare mayor Jacob Mafume will have to wait a bit longer before he can launch his bail application as the High Court will only hear such matters starting on February 9 due to the tightened lockdown measures.

Mafume’s hearing should have been heard yesterday, but it could not take place following the issuance of a practising order to the courts by Chief Justice Luke Malaba that has to adhere to the new hard lockdown regulations.

In line with the directive, all criminal cases that had been remanded to January 5 have now been postponed to February 9.

Mafume was arrested on November 25 on charges of allocating residential stands to his sister Rotina and colleague Rutendo Muvhuti without due process.

He was released on bail before being re-arrested on charges of interfering with a state witness, suspended Harare City Council housing officer Edgar Dzehonye.

Mafume was denied bail on the fresh charges and was remanded to January 28 when he will stand trial. In terms of the directive, Mafume’s trial has now been postponed to March 5.

It is the State’s case that on December 12, 2020, Mafume made a WhatsApp call to Dzehonye.

It is alleged that the following day, he made another call and asked to meet Dzehonye at Fife Avenue Shopping Centre.

On December 14, it is alleged that Mafume made yet another call requesting to meet Dzehonye at Strathaven Shopping Centre.

Mafume and Dzohonye are alleged to have then met in the latter’s vehicle at the shopping centre where they began talking.

Prosecutors allege that Mafume begged Dzehonye to give a “favourable” testimony in court in the stands case and allegedly offered him US$1 000 and more money later in the day.

He was, however, arrested while sitting in Dzehonye’s vehicle following a tip-off. Daily News