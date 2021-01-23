MADZIBABA SELLS CHURCH STAND, POCKETS US$10K

A popular apostolic sect leader is out on $15 000 bail after appearing before a Harare court facing charges of fraud and theft of trust property.
Herbert Senda — popularly known as Madzibaba Enock — of the
Johane Masowe Echishanu-Nyenyedzi Nomwe sect allegedly sold church property and
pocketed the proceeds. He appeared before magistrate Tendai Muchini on Friday.
Senda was ordered to report twice per week to the police as part of his bail
conditions.
It is the State’s case that sometime in August 2017, Senda
misrepresented to home-seeker Munyaradzi Chaguta that he was the owner of a
residential stand in Budiriro, which belonged to his church’s housing
co-operative. He proceeded to sell the stand for US$10 000.
Chaguta agreed to pay a US$2 400 deposit and monthly
instalments of US$500 until the debt was settled. Prosecutor Desire Chidanhire
told the court that Senda sold the residential stand fully aware that one
Tinashe Sithole had already paid a development fee of US$3 500 to the
co-operative for the stand.
As a result, the housing co-operative was prejudiced of
US$4 751. On the second charge, Senda allegedly sold a vehicle belonging to the
housing co-operative before converting the proceeds to personal use.
The State alleges that in August 2017 Senda was approached
by Munodawafa Zambezi, who wanted to exchange his commuter omnibus for a
residential stand.
After deliberations with the housing co-operative
executive, an agreement was reached, which saw Zambezi being given two
residential stands in exchange for his vehicle. The vehicle was entrusted to
Senda as the sect’s leader. He, however, sold the vehicle and converted the
proceeds to his own use, prejudicing the housing cooperative of US$10 000. He
will appear in court on March 1. Sunday Mail
