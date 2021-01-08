MACHESO : WE WILL OBSERVE COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS

ALICK Macheso’s handlers say they will thoroughly observe the Covid-19 restrictions to save lives.
The sungura ace’s top brass said they will also stay
indoors and shun unnecessary movements to ensure they don’t have a brush with
law.
“The new year started on a bad note since we lost some of
the influential people in the industry like mdara Dondo, Sekuru Mahendere among
others. To their families, we are praying that they get comfort from the Lord.
“Back to us the players in the creative sector, we are
grounded again due to the lockdown restrictions.
“We will continue adhering to the rules to save lives and
make sure we don’t breach laws of the land,” said Macheso’s publicist and most trusted lieutenant, Tich
Makahamadze.
The Orchestra Mberikwazvo spokesperson said they will
utilise the lockdown to put final touches on their forth-coming album.
“Of course we will try by all means to adhere to the
Covid-19 restrictions but we won’t be lying idle at home.
“We will fully utilise this opportunity to put final
touches on the album that fans have been waiting for over the couple of months.
“Last year we gave them a teaser when we released the
single Zuro Ndizuro which is still doing well on the market.
“There are also plans to record a number of videos of our
previous songs but we will be guided by the health authorities and Government.
“Overall, we are missing our fans a lot and we will try by
all means to engage them via social media since they remain critical to us,” he
said.
On suspended shows, Makahamadze added: “We will only resume
live shows when the authorities permits us but at the moment we won’t hold
shows.
“We also urge fellow artists to adhere to what the
authorities to ensure that we don’t get ourselves in trouble.
“It’s not only about respecting authorities but life
matters a lot and it our responsibility.” H Metro
0 comments:
Post a comment