LOCKDOWN : I'M NOW SELLING VEGETABLES, SAYS CHANTER

THE recent measures announced by government to curb the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic will further worsen individual band members’ welfare as they usually rely on live concerts for survival.
This comes as the music industry has been under tough
lockdown measures since March last year as music bands never had the
opportunity to hold live concerts.
The recent second Covid-19 wave has seen another hard
national lockdown which commenced last week and will run for 30 days with high
hopes of it being extended.
Leonard Zhakata band member Gibson “Spaghet” Chisoni told
the Daily News yesterday that the situation has been tough for the
instrumentalists who include guitarists, drummers, dancers and backing
vocalists.
“Most of us (band members) are now pursuing other financial
avenues such that we can be able to make ends meet in these trying times. As
for me, I am now into buying and selling. I cannot say the business is good but
I am surviving,” Chisoni said.
Born and bred in Shamva some 34 years ago, Spaghet joined
Zhakata in early 2000s as a dancer and backing vocalist. During the lockdown
period, he usually sells live chickens along major roads in Harare.
“At times we survive through well-wishers. We cannot blame
the band leaders because they are also suffering. We are all in a tight
situation,” he said. Alick Macheso chanter Jonas Kasamba said the band members
are struggling to make ends meet.
“The advantage I have over others is that I am residing at
my own house in Chitungwiza. I feel sorry for others who pay rent on a monthly
basis. However, I need money for survival. I am surviving through selling
vegetables but it’s tough,” the Congolese chanter told this publication.
Another Congolese chanter Gift “Shiga Shiga” Katulika also
bemoaned the Covid-19 national lockdown.
“I have sold most of my household goods to make ends meet.
I used to rely on well-wishers in the form of promoters Thompson Dondo and
Regis Munenzwa but it is very unfortunate that they all died in a space of a
week due to Covid-19,” the Utakataka Express band member said.
Mathias Mhere’s vocalist and band member, Martha Anibal,
27, no longer focuses on music.
“Our lives have been affected by Covid-19, hence I have
decided to look for a secondary job in Harare while waiting for the situation
to improve. We are just hoping God will rescue us during these trying times,”
Anibal said.
Anibal is employed by one of the leading telecommunications
companies. “I advise other band members to look for some side hustles/jobs to
survive since our leaders have also been hit hard by the pandemic,” she said.
One of Mambo Dhuterere’s band members Taurai “Gringo
Junior” Boora shared the same sentiments.
“Both band leaders and band members are in a tight
situation hence members cannot just expect from the leaders. As for me, I am
now into farming and that venture is helping me to put food on my family
table,” Boora said.
Boora is into sweet potato farming in Nyabira. Apart from
pursuing music, Boora whose father was comedian Lazarus “Gringo” Boora is also
pursuing their family legacy.
“Both music and acting is not paying due to the effects of
Covid-19 national lockdown. I urge fellow band members to find something to do
for the meantime while waiting for the arrival of vaccines,” he said.
On the other hand, musicians admitted the tough situation
saying they are doing their level best to keep their boats afloat.
“Obviously it is not an easy feat or task to sustain such a
big outfit but we have been fortunate and blessed enough to be able to keep
everyone catered for through our various stakeholders and partners whom I can’t
mention by name,” Suluman Chimbetu’s manager Carlton Mparutsa told the Daily
News yesterday.
Mbeu concurred with Chimbetu saying it’s tough but they
cannot afford to see their band members dying of hunger.
“Since 2020 when the Covid-19-induced lockdown started it
has not been business as usual and for the purposes of upkeep for our band we
have largely been relying on revenue from commercials and digital sales to
cushion our band members.
“We are selling our regalia online to our new and old fan
base,” Mbeu said. Daily News
