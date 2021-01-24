LOCKDOWN : BUSINESSMAN OPERATES NIGHTCLUB, ESCAPES JAIL

A BINDURA businessman was fined $100 000 for illegally operating a nightclub during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Nyasha Muwomba (39), who runs Club 1160 at Piki shops in Bindura, was convicted for contravening Section 4 (2) (h) of Statutory Instrument 10 of 2021 as read with Section 5 (3) (a) of statutory instrument 200 of 2020 of the Public Health (COVID19) Prevention containment and Treatment (National Lockdown).

Five patrons, who were found drinking beer at the club, were arrested and fined $50 000 each for violating the Covid-19 curfew. They were in the club around 7pm in violation of the 6pm-6am curfew.

The five are: Fidelis Munetsi (45), Bernard Mupamba (40), Saradini Jusa (44), Chengeta Chengeta (48) and Ethel Chigiji (19). Munetsi and Chengeta are employed at Bindura Vehicle Inspection Department (VID)

If the six fail to pay their fines by February 15, they will be committed to prison. Muwomba risks serving 100 days in prison, while the patrons may be imprisoned for 60 days.

The prosecutor Mr Ntembinkosi Mananga told the court that on January 20 at around 7pm, police officers on patrol spotted Muwomba walking out of the club.

Police officers entered the club and found the five drinking beer. Muwomba and the five patrons were arrested and taken to court. Herald