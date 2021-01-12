KILLER CHIREDZI DOC REMANDED IN CUSTODY

Chiredzi medical doctor, William Phiri (56) has appeared in court charged with murdering his two children including a seven months baby.
Phiri who is unwell after attempting suicide following the
murder is recuperating at Chiredzi District Hospital under Police guard. He was
remanded in custody. He was remanded by Magistrate Simbarashe Gundani on
Tuesday last week.
It is the State case that on January 3, 2021 Phiri of
Number UB12 Mkwasine, Chiredzi had a misunderstanding with his wife Loice
Chakauya and an altercation arose.
The wife Chakauya ran away upon noticing that the
altercation was getting out of hand, leaving her four children inside the house
with the accused.
Phiri then allegedly locked the door from inside and fired
a shot towards one of his kids. He assaulted the four children and stabbed them
with a knife.
Two kids, Princess aged 4 and Victor aged 7 months died
while the other two were seriously injured.
Neighbours forced the door open and found the two minors
dead and the other two battling for their lives. The accused tried to commit
suicide by stabbing himself with a knife and he fell unconscious.
He later regained consciousness, grabbed his pistol and fled
the scene whilst naked. He was found by Police unconscious and was taken to
Chiredzi Hospital.
Doubt Phiri appeared for the State. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a comment