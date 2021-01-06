KATSANDE TESTS POSITIVE

KAIZER Chiefs defensive linkman Willard Katsande was left out of the side that faced Angolan outfit Primero de Agosto last night in the Caf Champions League after he tested positive to COVID-19, South African media suggest.

Kaizer Chiefs were due to play Primero de Agosto in the second leg of the second preliminary round of the Cad Champions League at the Estádio 11 de Novembro yesterday.

Soccerladuma reported that the Zimbabwean international was in self-isolation in South Africa and could not make it to Angola.

Katsande played a full game in the first leg at FNB Stadium on December 23 and Amakhosi were held to a goalless draw by the Angolans.

Soccerladuma reported that: “According to Siya sources close to the club, Katsande is believed to have tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently isolating.”

The squad in Angola is also without goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, whose reasons for being absent were not stated, but the veteran shot-stopper has been having a bad time between the goalposts of late.

Another Zimbabwean Khama Billiat was part of the squad that travelled to Angola. Both Katsande and Billiat, with contracts ending in June at Kaizer Chiefs have been a subject of transfer speculation.

Kaizer Chiefs return to FNB Stadium on Saturday where they clash with Maritzburg United in a DStv Premiership tie.

Maritzburg is home to 2019 Castle Lager Golden Boot winner Clive Augusto, whose future at the club looks bleak.

He has not been featuring for the Team of Choice of late and the coach who brought him on board Eric Tinkler was fired last November and replaced by former Kaizer Chiefs gaffer Ernst Middendorp. Newsday