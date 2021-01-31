I'M LUCKY TO BE ALIVE, SAYS MINISTER

Mashonaland West resident minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, who has survived a Covid-19 attack, said she is lucky to be alive after battling the deadly virus.

Mliswa-Chikoka has vowed to equip all isolation centres in the province with as much equipment to fight Covid-19 as she can get.

Recounting her ordeal, the minister, who had to be transferred from Chinhoyi to harare for treatment, said: "It wasn't an easy transfer from here (Chinhoyi) to Harare. I had to be transferred because there was no properly equipped isolation centre in the province. at one time I thought I was not going make it. This Covid-19 is painful, people must be serious and comply with Covid-19 regulations."

Commenting on the new isolation centre which is fully equipped, Mliswa-Chikoka said she was pleased that Covid-19 patients would no longer travel the long distance to Harare like she did.

"As a survivor, I'm pleased with this project at Chinhoyi hospital because it is dear to my heart. as you know, I had to be transferred to Harare because our Covid ward was not ready at that time." Standard