I WOULD RATHER DIE THAN NOT HAVE SEX : GRANDPA

A grandpa has vowed to die of sex despite depending on a catheter to relieve himself. Sekuru Makiwa (78) of Hopley has gone to the extent of risking his life by removing the catheter in order to enjoy sex with his mistress.
For risking his life and engaging in sexual activity with
his mistress, Sekuru Makiwa is at odds with his children.
He however, bared all to H-Metro, saying he would rather
die having sex. So serious is the issue with him that he threatened to take his
life if he is denied conjugal services.
“My wife Annah Takaendesa passed on in 2013. After my
wife’s death, my children want me to desist from having sex with my second
wife.
“I am now looking for poison so that I drink it and die so
that it becomes the end nekuti mwana haangapinde mugumbeze mangu achiti
hamungaroore mumwe mukadzi.
I did not divorce my wife, but she died,” he said. He said
besides enjoying conjugal rights, his new wife cares for him.
“I need someone who will care for me, one who will do
laundry for me, one who will wipe me if I soil my clothes. Up to when are they
(children) going to be cleaning my soiled clothes?” he asked.
He said his mistress was always begging the children to
accept her in the family.
“She (his mistress) always asks my only son to ask his
sisters in South Africa to accept her first so that she can come back. These
children chased her away,” he said.
He said he used to have many lovers in the past. “Haa
ndoraive basa redu iroro. Ndozvataifarira chaizvo. Whenever I was not accepted
by any girl, I would firmly inform her that her ancestral spirits had denied
her a good life.
“The next time I would come across the girl, she would
readily accept to be in love with me,” he said, adding that he had survived for
long because there were few diseases then that could kill. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a comment