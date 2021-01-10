I WILL NOT STOP CRYING UNTIL HE IS FREE : DJ FANTAN'S MOTHER

THE family of Chillspot Records founder and Zimdancehall producer Arnold Kamudyariwa, popularly known as DJ Fantan, has spoken for the first time since the incarceration of the artiste and his associates Tafadzwa “DJ Levels” Kadzimwe and Simbarashe “Dhama” Chanachimwe.
The trio will serve effective six-month jail terms each for
violating Covid-19 lockdown regulations after organising a New Year’s Eve bash
that was attended by hundreds of people in Mbare.
In an exclusive interview with Standard Style last week,
Fantan’s mother Lorine Akende said the courts made a very unfair judgement
considering that these were first-time offenders.
“They do not have any criminal record and it is Dhama who
organised the bash together with the police. I won’t stop crying until they
free my son,” she said.
Fantan’s grandmother, who requested anonymity, told the Standard that as the Mbare community, they were not expecting such judgement
since these were first-time offenders.
“We did not see it coming because this can’t be a crime that
deserves jail sentencing. They were supposed to be slapped with fines and
community service,” she said.
Meanwhile, stakeholders within the local music sector say
the incarceration of the trio comes as a huge blow to the country’s already
downtrodden show business.
Over the years, the music makers have been ushering in and
promoting upcoming talent, especially Zimdancehall chanters, through their
studio situated in the Mbare neighbourhood and without them, the next few
months could be a major step back in music development.
Taking to different social media platforms, artistes could
not over-emphasise the impact their absence would have in the music scene that
has been struggling to stay afloat amid set Covid-19 restrictions.
Jah Signal seemed to appeal for a lesser sentence when he
reacted to the issue on his Instagram pages.
“…Maziso emutemo anemaonero awo atisingaone taka kanganisa
tinzwireiwo ngoni hatizvi pamhe futi. Kune vakoma vangu makaita kuti ini
nevamwe vakawanda tiwane hupenyu nemagitare, Mwari vakusimbisei panguva ino.
(The law had its own way of dealing with matters; we broke the law and will not
repeat it again. To my brothers, you ensured that me and many other got a means
of life sustenance, may God make you strong in such a time),” he wrote.
“Just so you know. I am on your side DJ Fantan and Levels,
and I am never going to judge you for what happened. As you get through your
sentence, I hope you don’t worry too much about what will happen next because
the future is not yours to control. Saying that, I want you to remember that
there is an end in sight, and it’s not over for you yet. I need you to know
that God sees you and hears your prayers…” posted Ricky Fire.
According to Jah Prayzah, the Mbare trio were only unlucky
to be nabbed for a crime many could and have committed before.
“This is a mistake even I could have easily made. Just the
desire to see people happy as we are born for this. From mistakes like these we
all learn. I am sorry it had to be you guys and now we shall all learn. I know
you will come back stronger, bigger and wiser. It shall pass soon. Stay strong.
To all of us reading this, stay safe, stay home and mask up,” Jah Prayzah wrote
on Facebook.
However, as messages of pity have been flowing from
artistes and fans alike, some have been making jokes and Enzo Ishall was not
amused.
“Ndashamisika ndichiona vamwe vachifarira kutongwa kwavo,
dai vaiziva kuti imhuri ngani dzirikurarama nekuda kwe Chillspot vaisadaro. (I
am shocked to see that some are celebrating their sentencing, if only they knew
the number of families that live from Chillspot earnings they would not do
that),” commented Enzo Ishall on Instagram.
True to his sentiments, a significant number of people will
definitely suffer financially as a result of the Chillspot duo’s imprisonment
as they have been running a monopolised, but lucrative artiste development
scheme. Standard
