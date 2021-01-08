GANG POUNCES ON GOLD MINE, STEALS 650KG OF GOLD ORE

WORKERS at a gold mine in Penhalonga lost 650kg of gold ore to three cunning robbers who pounced on the mine on Sunday night armed with AK47 rifles.
One of the criminals was clad in Zimbabwe National Army
regalia. Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luxson Chananda,
confirmed the robbery which occurred at Tsanzaume Mining and Milling Company.
He said detectives were still investigating the case and no
arrests have been made. Insp Chananda said on the day in question, Allen
Nyabeze (35) and eight other workers were at the mine when they were approached
by the three suspects.
The robbers ordered the workers to sit down and switch off
their cellphones. The accused persons claimed to be law enforcing officers who
were investigating a gold theft case.
They told the workers that they had stolen gold which was
at the mine and were all under arrest. One of the robbers was dressed in a ZNA
uniform, while the others were in civilian attire armed with AK47 rifles loaded
with magazines.
Nyabeze and his workmates were ordered to load a total of
13x50kg bags of gold ore into an Isuzu KB260 truck belonging to Nyabeze.
The complainant was ordered to drive to Penhalonga Police
Station and along the way they met another group which emerged from the bushes
and were using a Toyota Noah, Registration ADP 6109.
Among the occupants was another suspect who was clad in
army regalia. The complainant was ordered to drive to Lead Mine in Penhalonga
with the Toyota Noah escorting him.
Upon arrival, the security guard refused to open the gate
and the complainant was ordered to drive to Talaz Hammer Mill.
Along the way, the robbers ordered the complainant to stop
and offloaded the gold ore into the Toyota Noah which was following behind. After
the loot was loaded, the robbers ordered the workers to go back to their hammer
mill.
At around midnight, a report was made at ZRP Penhalonga. Detectives
from the Minerals, Fauna and Flora Unit who attended the scene established that
the Toyota Noah which was used in the robbery was registered in the name of
Westorn John Tizora of Kubatana Community Organisation, Penhalonga.
The detectives visited Kubatana Community Organisation at
Muchena in Penhalonga but they could not locate Tizora.
They met his son who told them that his father had gone out. Manica Post
