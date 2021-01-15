GANG MURDERS BUSINESSMAN, RANSACKS HIS HOUSE

A BULAWAYO businessman and philanthropist was murdered by suspected robbers who then ransacked his house and got away with about US$12 000 and two gold watches.
The murder of Mr Bevan Peters (70) of Bellevue suburb who
ran Peter’s Bargain Centre in Bulawayo, was only discovered on Tuesday
afternoon and his hands and legs were tied with a rope.
Neighbours told The Chronicle that Mr Peters used to take
care of old people in the area by paying their bills and sometimes throwing
parties for them during holidays.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube
confirmed the murder and said investigations were underway.
“The police are investigating a case of a suspected murder
of a 70-year-old Bulawayo businessman, Mr Peters who was found dead in his
house on Tuesday afternoon,” said Insp Ncube
Mr Peters’ son is said to have called an unnamed friend to
check on his father since he was not picking calls.
A neighbour who spoke to the Chronicle news crew on
condition of anonymity on Thursday said the friend found Mr Peters dead.
He was facing upwards, blood was oozing from one side of
the head and his legs and hands were tied with a rope.
The neighbours made a report to the police who took the
body to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) mortuary for post-mortem.
Mr Vincent Khumalo a domestic worker and working for Mr
Peters’ neighbour, said Mr Peters was a good and generous man who was taking
care of the underprivileged in the suburb.
He said he did not see Mr Peters taking his morning walk on
the day he was found dead.
“The old man used to take a walk every morning but on
Tuesday we did not see him and we later learnt he was found dead in his house,
“said Mr Khumalo.
Another neighbour who only identified himself as Mr Taznim
expressed deep shock at the death of the old man.
Mr Taznim said they suspected the former maid could be
involved in her former boss’ murder after she stole some money from him.
Up until his death, Mr Peters is said to have been fighting
for a stiffer sentence for the maid who was sentenced to do community service
for the theft.
He said Mr Peters used to pay bills for the elderly in the
suburb and used to also throw parties for them.
“We have lost a humanitarian here, he used to pay all our
bills as old people and during holidays he used to throw parties for us,” said
Mr Taznim. Chronicle
