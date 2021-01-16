FRESH CHARGES FOR HRE TOWN CLERK

HARARE City Council town clerk Hosea Chisango yesterday appeared in court on fresh charges of criminal abuse of duty after he allegedly fired a subordinate to cover up investigations on illegal land deals.

He was remanded in custody to Monday, January 18 for his bail application hearing by magistrate Ngoni Nduna.

The State alleges that on December 24, 2020, Chisango unlawfully directed the Public Safety Division through a memorandum to stop reporting to the chamber secretary but to report to him.

The directive was supposed to have been issued out after consultations by council authorities.

The State alleges Chisango designed the new reporting structure so that he gets direct control of that department which was behind the investigation on shoddy land deals within council.

He later issued out another verbal directive to the staff members in the Public Safety Division to ‘stress’ his directive.

On January 13, 2021, Tarisai Chiendambuya, a chief superintendent and head of investigations department was served with a suspension letter by Geoffrey Manyere, acting chief security officer.

Manyere had been appointed to that post by Chisango when incumbent Collen Tongowona was there.

It is alleged Chisango made those decisions to frustrate ongoing investigations on illegal land deals at the City of Harare. Chisango has another pending matter at the courts of criminal abuse of office.

Lancelot Mutsokoti appeared for the State. Newsday