FOUR COUNCIL MANAGERS SACKED AHEAD OF ED ORDERED AUDIT

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is investigating how four senior managers in Harare City Council’s Water Department were dismissed ahead of the forensic audit on council ordered by President Mnangagwa a fortnight ago.
ZACC is looking into the possibility that the dismissal of
the managers, Engineers Simon Muserere (Wastewater Division), Artwel Ruhukwa
(Water Production), Richard Kunyadini (Water Distribution) and Mr Teddy Mafuko
(Quality Assurance) could have been a ploy by some directors at council to
cover up a trail of graft.
The case was opened under reference number RRB001125 at
ZACC. ZACC spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure said it was too early to
comment.
However, according to a report to ZACC, in possession of
The Sunday Mail, the dismissals are alleged to have been engineered by some
managers linked to the Town Clerk, Engineer Hosiah Chisango.
The report to ZACC alleges that the managers were dismissed
for offences committed by the Installation and Maintenance Manager, Engineer
Edmore Chawasemerwa, who is allegedly working in cahoots with Engineer
Chisango.
Contacted for comment last week, Engineer Chisango, who was
later arrested and remanded in custody on a separate case, said:
“People are dismissed every time sometimes fairly and
sometimes unfairly. If they feel aggrieved they should appeal to the Labour
court rather than dealing with the issue in the press.”
However, the report to ZACC alleges that after concocting
the allegations for the offences he committed himself, Engineer Chawasemerwa,
in his new capacity as acting Director for the Harare Water department,
appointed a tribunal chaired by his acquaintance to preside over disciplinary
hearings for the four managers.
Responding to questions from The Sunday Mail, Engineer
Chawasemerwa said he could not have forced the re-awarding of tenders to the
two companies as he shared a similar rank to the four affected managers.
“And as such, I didn’t have the power to dismiss fellow
managers, but for more, you can talk to the head of department as I do not have
the authority to speak to you,” he said.
Allegations are that in finding the four managers guilty,
Engineer Chawasemerwa’s acquaintance side-lined the Integrated Results-Based
Management System (IRBM) which is used to detect corruption by disciplinary
committees.
Also, it is alleged that by side-lining IRBM, Engineer
Chawasemerwa and his acquaintances’ motives were to eliminate whistle-blowers
and conceal criminal activities at Firle Sewage Treatment Plant.
Further allegations against Engineer Chawasemerwa are that
he attempted to unduly re-engage two companies without going to tender.
The now dismissed Wastewater divisional manager Engineer
Muserere objected to the re-engagement of the contractors leading to his
reported victimisation.
President Mnangagwa, a fortnight ago, ordered a forensic
audit at Harare City Council to get to the bottom of deep-rooted corruption
that has seen two mayors, many councillors and senior officials at Town House
being arrested.
The audit is being conducted by the Auditor-General, Mrs
Mildred Chiri, with the results to be submitted to the President once the audit
is complete.
Corruption in the MDC-run council — mostly involving the
irregular parcelling out of land — has resulted in the arrest of the former
mayor, Herbert Gomba, his successor Jacob Mafume and several councillors.
Sunday Mail
0 comments:
Post a comment