FIVE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING IN MAKONDE

Although Tropical Eloise did not have any impact on the
district, the area is currently counting the distraction its loss caused by the
heavy rains.
Extensive damage to infrastructure among them electricity
poles, bridges, roads, and classroom blocks has been witnessed.
Makonde district development coordinator and civil
protection unit chairperson, Mr Benjamin Zivanai said some prospects of good
harvests had since diminished after crops were destroyed as large tracts of
farmland were flooded leaving gullies, rivulets and large deposits of silt.
“Gudubu Clinic, and Two Tree Angwa Bridges in Ward 3 were
partially destroyed by the incessant rains while five individuals were struck
by lightning at River Range business centre in Ward 5. One was fatally struck.
A schoolgirl in Ward 13 was hospitalised after having been struck by lightning.
“The rains also left trail of destruction in Ward 6 and the
Alaska-Copper Queen Road under upgrade in Ward 8 being destroyed,” he said.
He said most bridges in the district were partially or
extensively damaged by the rains while infrastructure including school blocks
and tobacco bans were also destroyed.
“We have however, proactive councillors and communities who
have been working to rehabilitate some of the destroyed infrastructure. Some of
the councillors have partnered the council to transport cement to help
rehabilitate some of the infrastructure.”
Some people in the district who farm on fertile islands
along Mupfure River that passes through Wards 14, 15 and 16 were being marooned
as a result of sudden floods.
Mr Zivanai said there was need for council and other
departments involved in road rehabilitation to also focus on bridge
maintenance. He warned communities to be wary of impeding disasters that were
part of this rainy season pattern. Herald
