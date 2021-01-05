FANTAN, LEVELS PLEAD GUILTY, SENTENCE TOMORROW

Music promoters Arnold Kamudyariwa, (DJ Fantan), Chillspot Records co-founder,Tafadzwa Kadzimwe (Levels) and Tinashe Chanachimwe (Dhama) pleaded guilty to breaching Covid-19 regulations after holding a new year eve bash. Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti will sentence them tomorrow.
MBARE’s New Year Eve music gig organisers Dhama, DJ Fantan
and Levels admitted to violating the Covid-19 regulations by hosting the show
when they appeared at the Harare magistrates court today.
Dama, born Simbarashe Chanachimwe, DJ Fantan born Arnold
Kamudyariwa, and Tafadzwa Kadzimwe known as Levels admitted to “partaking and
contravening a public gathering during a national lockdown period” when they
appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro.
Chanachimwe was represented by lawyer Mr Tafadzwa Hungwe
while Kamudyariwa and Kadzimwe were represented by lawyer Dumisani Mtombeni. Mr
Micheal Reza and Mr Taddy Kamuriwo are appearing for the State.
The magistrate said she will hand down sentence tomorrow.
