FAKE COVID CERTIFICATES : MORE LABS SUCKED IN

AN exposé of a rogue Klosad Clinical Diagnostics Lab employee who was issuing fake Covid-19 certificates, has opened a can of worms on syndicates involved in the same vice, Zim Morning Post has heard.

This development comes amid allegations that the office of the Chief Coordinator National Response to Covid-19 is deliberately sitting on several complaints.

Inside sources revealed that several complaints have been submitted on the desk of chief coordinator Agnes Mahomva but she has not taken due action.

“I can tell you that I have personally seen more than 50 letters of complaints implicating different top labs including Lancet been submitted to Dr Mahomva’s office,” an impeccable insider told Zim Morning Post.

“There is a ploy to weed out some specific and targeted labs that were approved by government to conduct Covid-19 testing to push preferred candidates,” the source added.

Zim Morning Post established that Covid-19 testing and issuance of certificates has become big business hence the tension that has seen the crucifixion of some targeted labs which are owned by individuals perceived to be ‘enemies’ by the powers be at the Chief Coordinator National Response to Covid-19’s office.

Last December, Apostolic Faith Mission cleric Cossum Chiangwa and his wife were denied exit to Dubai at Robert Mugabe International Airport after a red flag was raised over the authenticity of the couple’s paperwork including Covid-19 certificates.

At the time, Chiangwa told this publication that he acquired the certificates at Lancet Laboratories.

Efforts to get a comment from Lancet drew a blank as the person who answered the phone refused to comment and referred the reporter to another official whose mobile number failed to go through on Wednesday.

Mahomva’s mobile phone was also unavailable when efforts to get a comment to clarify the alleged goings on in her office. Mahomva is however on record acknowledging the existence of the underground syndicates.

“We are aware that there are some who are operating underground and we urge members of the public who have information about such operations to come forward so that we can begin investigations, “she has said previously.

Syndicates selling fake Covid-19 certificates to international travellers have fueled the spread of the coronavirus.

During the festive season a Botswana bound bus was nabbed with fifty passengers carrying fake certificates.

National Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said the law enforcement agents will clampdown on such perpetrators.

“We have already arrested individuals and syndicates selling fake certificates at Robert Mugabe International Airport, Beitbridge Border Post and Chirundu Border Post,” said Nyathi.

“We are aware that there are some who are operating underground and we urge members of the public who have information about such operations to come forward so that we can begin investigations.” Zim Morning Post