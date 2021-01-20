FAKE COVID CERTIFICATES : MORE LABS SUCKED IN

This development comes amid allegations that the office of
the Chief Coordinator National Response to Covid-19 is deliberately sitting on
several complaints.
Inside sources revealed that several complaints have been
submitted on the desk of chief coordinator Agnes Mahomva but she has not taken
due action.
“I can tell you that I have personally seen more than 50
letters of complaints implicating different top labs including Lancet been
submitted to Dr Mahomva’s office,” an impeccable insider told Zim Morning Post.
“There is a ploy to weed out some specific and targeted
labs that were approved by government to conduct Covid-19 testing to push
preferred candidates,” the source added.
Zim Morning Post established that Covid-19 testing and
issuance of certificates has become big business hence the tension that has
seen the crucifixion of some targeted labs which are owned by individuals
perceived to be ‘enemies’ by the powers be at the Chief Coordinator National
Response to Covid-19’s office.
Last December, Apostolic Faith Mission cleric Cossum
Chiangwa and his wife were denied exit to Dubai at Robert Mugabe International
Airport after a red flag was raised over the authenticity of the couple’s
paperwork including Covid-19 certificates.
At the time, Chiangwa told this publication that he
acquired the certificates at Lancet Laboratories.
Efforts to get a comment from Lancet drew a blank as the
person who answered the phone refused to comment and referred the reporter to
another official whose mobile number
failed to go through on Wednesday.
Mahomva’s mobile phone was also unavailable when efforts to
get a comment to clarify the alleged goings on in her office. Mahomva is
however on record acknowledging the existence of the underground syndicates.
“We are aware that there are some who are operating
underground and we urge members of the public who have information about such
operations to come forward so that we can begin investigations, “she has said
previously.
Syndicates selling fake Covid-19 certificates to
international travellers have fueled the spread of the coronavirus.
During the festive season a Botswana bound bus was nabbed
with fifty passengers carrying fake certificates.
National Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said the law
enforcement agents will clampdown on such perpetrators.
“We have already arrested individuals and syndicates
selling fake certificates at Robert Mugabe International Airport, Beitbridge
Border Post and Chirundu Border Post,” said Nyathi.
“We are aware that there are some who are operating
underground and we urge members of the public who have information about such
operations to come forward so that we can begin investigations.” Zim Morning
Post
0 comments:
Post a comment