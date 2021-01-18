FADZAYI MAHERE GRANTED BAIL

MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has been granted $10 000 bail by Harare magistrate Mr Trynos Utahwashe.

Mahere is being charged with publishing, through social media, false reports that a police officer beat to death a nine-month-old child in Harare and subsequently made statements that the State alleges were designed to incite violence.

The MDC-Alliance spokesperson was also ordered not to interfere with the woman, Rebecca Musariri, whose child Mahere claimed was allegedly beaten to death.

She was remanded to February 23. Herald