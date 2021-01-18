Monday, 18 January 2021

FADZAYI MAHERE GRANTED BAIL

Monday, January 18, 2021  NewsdzeZimbabwe   0

MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has been granted $10 000 bail by Harare magistrate Mr Trynos Utahwashe.

Mahere is being charged with publishing, through social media, false reports that a police officer beat to death a nine-month-old child in Harare and subsequently made statements that the State alleges were designed to incite violence.

The MDC-Alliance spokesperson was also ordered not to interfere with the woman, Rebecca Musariri, whose child Mahere claimed was allegedly beaten to death.

She was remanded to February 23. Herald

Posted in:

0 comments:

Post a comment

 