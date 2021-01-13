EX MDC MP DIES

Former MDC MP for Chikomba Central and businessman, Moses Jiri has died.
Jiri died at Parirenyatwa Hospital last night. Mash East
MDC A provincial spokesperson Chengetai Murova confirmed the death to The
Mirror. It is understood that Jiri has been ill for some time.
Jiri was MP from 2008 to 2013. “We have lost a leader who
was there when the situation was very difficult for the MDC. Go well great
fighter, a true and committed cadre who never looked back. Mash East will never
be the same without you, go well Gushungo,” said Murova. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a comment