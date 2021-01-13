EX MDC MP DIES

Former MDC MP for Chikomba Central and businessman, Moses Jiri has died.

Jiri died at Parirenyatwa Hospital last night. Mash East MDC A provincial spokesperson Chengetai Murova confirmed the death to The Mirror. It is understood that Jiri has been ill for some time.

Jiri was MP from 2008 to 2013. “We have lost a leader who was there when the situation was very difficult for the MDC. Go well great fighter, a true and committed cadre who never looked back. Mash East will never be the same without you, go well Gushungo,” said Murova. Masvingo Mirror