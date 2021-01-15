EX COP HANGS SELF

AN ex police officer was found hanging on Thursday on a tree branch near a local golf course, giving residents a scare.
According to reports, the former officer identified as
Kache was recently relieved of his duties on medical grounds at ZRP Tomlinson.
When H-Metro arrived at the scene around noon, Kache’s
remains were still hanging from a pine tree.
“It’s sad he ended his own life like this; he was going
through a lot as a young officer. He was relieved of his duties on medical
grounds and his wife and three children had also left him.
“He vacated the camp three days ago and his belongings were
taken to Kuwadzana but he sneaked back into the same government house during
the night.
“He needed help but it’s unfortunate no one attended to him
as people regarded him as a mad man,” said the deceased’s neighbour.
A police officer who worked closely with Kache said his
mate needed rehabilitation. “This could have been avoided if only the
authorities directed Kache to rehab; his signs were ignored.
“I hope this is a lesson for the future,” said the police
officer. H Metro
