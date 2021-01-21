ED PRESIDES OVER HEROES BURIALS



President Mnangagwa has presided over the joint burial of the late Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba and the late Zanu PF Central Committee member Cde Morton Dizzy Paul Malianga at the National Heroes’ Acre in Harare.

The double burial was the third ever following the double burials of national heroines Cde Victoria Chitepo and Vivian Mwashita in 2016 and Cde George Rutanhire and Cde Maud Muzenda in 2017.

The interments followed strict Covid-19 control measures, with only a few people at the shrine.President Mnangagwa described the late freedom fighters as selfless in their pursuit for liberation.

He implored the nation to work hard to complete the final nail of liberation-economic liberty.

“Until now, this is the Zimbabwe that we all want and indeed the Zimbabwe we must all work hard to realise,” said President Mnangagwa. Herald