DREADLOCKED MAN RAPED ME IN THE BUSH : BYO WOMAN

A WOMAN from Pumula East suburb was raped by an unknown dreadlocked man on Sunday while walking on a path in a bushy area between Pumula South and Pumula East suburbs.

The 24-year-old woman whose identity has been withdrawn for ethical reasons was allegedly raped at around 3:20 PM.

Confirming the case, Bulawayo Provincial Police spokesperson inspector Abednico Ncube said the rapist gagged the woman.

“A Pumula woman was raped by an unknown dreadlocked assailant. On the day in question, the complainant was walking alone in a bushy area between Pumula South and Pumula East when a dreadlocked man grabbed her by the neck and closed her mouth with a cloth, forced her to lie down facing upwards and raped her once. After the incident, the suspect left the woman lying on the ground and walked away,” said Insp Ncube.

He said the woman went home where she narrated her ordeal to her mother who then accompanied her to Pumula Police Station to report the matter.

Insp Ncube said investigations are underway. He urged members of the public to avoid walking in bushy areas alone as this exposes them to criminals.

“We urge members of the public to avoid walking in bushy areas as this exposes them to criminals. Girls and women are encouraged to have someone accompanying them whenever they are going far and on foot as this may help in minimizing dangers which might befall them,” Insp Ncube said.

“We appeal to the members of the public with information which might lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact any nearest police station. If this person is not arrested, he remains a threat to the society as he may continue doing the same to people.” Chronicle