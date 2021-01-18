DOC : MY COVID-19 NIGHTMARE

A MEDICAL doctor at Mpilo Central Hospital, Dr Misheck Ruwende, who was recently diagnosed with Covid-19, shared his gruelling experience following full recovery from the deadly pandemic.
Dr Ruwende was diagnosed with the coronavirus on January 5
after developing what he assumed was an “unexplainable” flu.
Covid-19 has so far claimed more than 2 million lives
globally and infected more than 95 million people while above 52 million have
recovered. As at Sunday, Zimbabwe had recorded 27 203 confirmed cases,
including 16 512 recoveries and 713 deaths.
The surge in new Covid-19 cases has put pressure on
resources, resulting in delays in contact tracing and recording of newly
recovered cases, leading to a sharp decline in the country’s recovery rate.
The Covid-19 recovery rate has plummeted to 60 percent,
down from 92 percent during the first wave of the pandemic.
Posting on his Facebook page, Dr Ruwende narrated how the
past few days had been the toughest in his life after contracting the virus.
“On 28 December 2020, I started feeling like I’m having a
common cold. On the second day, I felt weak and in the subsequent days, the
general body weakness got worse and I developed a mild headache,” he said.
“On the fifth day, the severe general body weakness was now
associated with severe body aches and severe pain in my joints and I felt
feverish, although the temperature was 37 degrees Celsius. The headache got
worse and on day six, I developed sore throat on top of other symptoms which
then prompted me to get tested for Covid-19.”
Dr Ruwende said upon testing on the ninth day, the results
came out positive.
“I wasn’t shocked (because of) this thing which felt like
unexplainable flu. I had already suspected coronavirus and on the 10th day,
other symptoms got better but the sore throat persisted, I developed some
ulcers in the mouth and throat,” he said.
Dr Ruwende said his sense of smell and taste had
disappeared and symptoms started subsiding until day 14 when the mouth ulcers
and the sore throat resolved. “The sense of smell is back and sense of taste is
almost fully back and I have now fully recovered. Thank you for your best
wishes, checking on me and prayers that meant more than money.
I shall extend the same gesture to those battling Covid-19
and other illnesses and I wish them a quick recovery,” he said.
In terms of treatment, Dr Ruwende said he only relied on
paracetamol, drinking lots of fluids and eating a lot of fruits.
“I only used paracetamol when I was feeling feverish and
headache, resting with a bit of exercising, drinking lots of fluids, remember
water is the healthiest beverage, and lots of fruits,” he said.
“I don’t mind people steaming with eucalyptus and zumbani
leaves, but be careful not to burn yourself with the hot water, and there is no
need for such treatment (steaming) to be used on kids, in any case children
usually fight off the virus very well.”
Dr Ruwende said he did not use antibiotics like
azithromycin as he was breathing well with his body temperature less than 38
degrees Celsius. He said not everyone who tests positive or who gets symptoms
needs azithromycin, among other antibiotics.
“The STC30 stem cell (an extract from several plants) — I
suspect it is another ‘moringa cure for everything’. We are heavily abusing
this antibiotic, especially around this time; there is really no need in mild
cases,” he said.
“We have few choices of antibiotics already; once they
become resistant because of overuse, we will be stuck. Having coronavirus
symptoms or testing positive shouldn’t make you panic — calm down. After all,
more than 80 percent of people with Covid-19 will have mild or no symptoms.”
Dr Ruwende said in the event of difficulties in breathing,
temperature remaining more than 38 for more than three days, it is important to
consult a physician, community healthcare personnel or call an ambulance.
“Preventing Covid-19 involves preventing it getting around
your face through social distancing, masking up. We don’t need the Government
to force us to do that. It is you who will get sick or maybe die — be
responsible for yourself and your neighbour,” he said.
Dr Ruwende said although Covid-19 patients are left with
some form of immunity, scientists have not yet established how much and for how
long they will be immune.
“However, there could be another strain of Covid-19, which
may be severe. Therefore, I will keep protecting myself by social distancing,
wearing masks and sanitising my hands,” he said.
“Let us continue exercising preventative methods. This
disease, although it causes mild or no symptoms to some, is claiming the lives
of others. You do not want to get this disease, whether mild, moderate or
severe.”
Dr Ruwende said the long-term effects of Covid-19 are not
known with some developing the symptoms six months after diagnosis. He said
people who are obese are mostly vulnerable to succumbing to Covid-19.
“According to studies, they have 75 percent more chances to
be in ICU (intensive care unit) than normal-weight patients.
“Therefore, this vulnerable group should be well-protected
from us and of course they must take utmost effort to prevent getting the
disease,” he said.
The recent surge in new infections has witnessed the
country recording 5 576 new cases during the first week of the year, up from 1
204 during the last week of December. Zimbabwe will soon take delivery of over
three million doses of vaccines worth US$20 million under an African Union-led
facility.
More than 270 million jabs will be availed to African
countries under the facility. The vaccines will cover the vaccination of 15
percent of Zimbabwe’s population. Chronicle
