DAD RAPES DAUGHTER (2)

He was not asked to plead and remanded in custody to 19
February 2021. Mr Terrence Chakabuda for the State said the man committed the
crime on January 10 at around 6AM.
“On 10 January 2021 around 6AM the mother left the juvenile
asleep with the father and went out to look for piece jobs.
“When she returned in the afternoon the same day, she found
out that the child was having a running stomach which prompted her to prepare
salt and sugar solution for her,” said Mr Chakabuda.
He said after four days, the solution did not work and as a
result the mother took the complainant to Nyamandlovu Hospital. It was at the
hospital that the complainant revealed that she had been raped by the father.
The mother made a report to the police leading to the arest
of the accused. Meanwhile, a man from Bulawayo’s Sauerstown suburb appeared
before the same magistrate for allegedly raping his niece after tying her hands
and beating her up. The crime was allegedly committed on January 10 at around
7AM.
It is alleged the uncle went to the complainant’s house in
the same neighbourhood and accused her of having too many boyfriends.
The uncle proceeded to tie her hands with an electric cable
and slapped her. He raped his niece once. The niece reported the rape to the
police leading to the accused’s arrest.
He was was remanded in custody to February 19. Herald
