COVID KILLS NEW ZANU PF MWENEZI DCC CHAIR

Chikomo died on January 21 at Collin Saunders Hospital in
Triangle where he had been admitted with severe symptoms of the disease which
is caused by coronavirus.
Chikomo was elected vice chairperson during the party’s DCC
elections held between December 05 and 06, 2020.
A sugarcane farmer on the farms in the Mpapa area, Chikomo
deputised Gift Mazhambe who was elected DCC chairperson during the internal
party electoral process.
Fellow sugarcane farmer Francis Garirayi said the farming
community was devastated by the death of Chikomo whom he described as a
dedicated farmer.
“We have learnt with sadness about his death. We have been
robbed of a colleague who was dedicated to making use of the land to contribute
to economic growth,” said Garirayi.
Chikomo is said to have suffered diabetes, an underlying
condition which most probably precipitated his demise after he contracted the
virus. Chikomo was a former employee of sugarcane giant Tongaat Hulett
Zimbabwe.
Masvingo province has recorded almost 40 official Covid-19
fatalities since the first lockdown was declared in March 2020. TellZim News
