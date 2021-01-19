COVID CASES OVERWHELM MASH CENTRAL HEALTH INSTITUTIONS : GOVT

Health institutions in Mashonaland Central are getting overwhelmed with soaring COVID19 cases.

The province is working tirelessly to complete renovations at Mvurwi Hospital designated as an infection disease hospital.

The provincial development coordinator Mr Timothy Maregere said renovations at Mvurwi Hospital are at 75 percent and he is expecting the Public Works ministry to complete the work in two weeks.

Bindura remains the epicentre of the pandemic in the province since the onset of the disease recording 679 cases during the second wave which is 59, 7 percent of total cases in the province.

Over the weekend, 86 new cases were recorded and in the past two days 38 new cases were recorded and one death.

Since the beginning of the outbreak in March last year, 1 136 cases were recorded, 528 recovered, 27 died and seven people were transferred. Active cases are 574. Mbire district has the least number of COVID19 cases with only two cases recorded.

Mr Maregere said police would continue to strictly monitor movement of people and enforcing compliance.

“Awareness campaigns have been intensified targeting areas that have limited access to social, electronic and print media,” he said.

“Bindura continues to be the epicentre of the disease in the province. Our health institutions are overwhelmed and we are working tirelessly to complete Mvurwi Hospital.” Herald