COVID-19 STALLS MARRY MUBAIWA APPEAL

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s ex-wife, Marry Mubaiwa’s Supreme Court appeal hearing for the release of her passport failed to take off yesterday as State prosecutors Sharon Fero and one Masabvu did not report for duty as they were awaiting their COVID-19 test results.
Justice Susan Mavangira yesterday heard that the two
prosecutors were tested on Monday after Masabvu exhibited symptoms associated
with the virus.
As a result, Mubaiwa’s case was rolled over to January 22,
2021 while the State was given up to January 14 to file a response to her
appeal.
Mubaiwa, through her lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa, last year
filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court for the release of her
passport to enable her to travel to South Africa for urgent medical attention,
but the application was dismissed by Justice Benjamin Chikowero.
The former model is suffering from lymphoedema, a disease
which causes swelling of the hands and feet.
Her trial on allegations of assaulting her maid at Hellenic
Primary School failed to kick off last year after Mtetwa submitted to
magistrate Trynos Wutawashe that she was not fit to stand trial because of
ill-health.
In her application, Mubaiwa argued that she wanted to seek
medical attention in South Africa as local health facilities were poorly
equipped.
She is out on bail on allegations of attempting to kill
Chiwenga. She is also facing money-laundering and assault charges. Newsday
