COVID-19 : LUPANE HEALTH CENTRES CLOSED

LUPANE district has suffered a major blow following the temporary closure of Lupane and Jotsholo Rural Health Centres after members of staff tested positive to Covid-19.

The temporary closure of the two healthcare facilities is set for a period of 14 days that takes effect from 22 January to 4 February 2021.

Lupane and Jotsholo Rural Health Centre recorded ten and one positive cases of Covid-19 respectively which prompted their closure as the facilities do not have any more staff to serve them for the specified period.

Lupane District Medical Officer, Dr George Mutizira informed of the temporary closure of the health care centres in a letter addressed to the Lupane District Coordinator.

“It is with regret to inform you that two above mentioned Health facilities (Lupane Rural Health Centre and Jotsholo Rural Health Centre) would be temporarily closed for the period of 14 days from 22 January 2021 after ten members of staff at Lupane rural health centre tested positive to Covid-19. “some are not feeling well with mild to moderate illness. All the staff members are isolated and quarantined.

“We do not have any more staff to serve the clinic for the specified period. At Jotsholo one of our staff members tested positive and is a contact to the rest of the staff members so all the staff members at Jotsholo Rural Health Centre are in quarantine for the specified period,” reads the letter.

He requested support from the stakeholders while the district health team is working on tracing contacts. “The district health executive is doing all it can with limited resources to do contact tracing and manage the cases.

I take this opportunity to request for your support and the stakeholders’ support,” said Dr Mutizira. Sunday News



