COVID-19 : 50 HEADMASTERS TEST POSITIVE

TEACHER unions yesterday claimed that about 50 headmasters and several teachers tested positive to COVID-19 when schools reopened on Monday for examination classes.
Zimbabwe went on a strict lockdown on Tuesday to control
the spread of COVID-19, but schools reopened to examination classes.
Progressive Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) president
Takavafira Zhou said over 50 school heads across the country were infected
while the Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association (Zimta) chief executive Sifiso Ndlovu
also confirmed reports of the virus hitting school heads, learners and teachers.
The unions blamed the government for failure to put in
place adequate measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“As of yesterday, more than 50 school heads across the
country tested positive to COVID-19, while several other teachers and pupils
are vulnerable. The ministry has not come up with a robust approach to
COVID-19, thereby leaving teachers and pupils vulnerable,” Zhou said.
“Indeed, 2020 must best be remembered as a wasted year in
terms of starvation wages educators received and the failure to prioritise the
health and safety of teachers and pupils. But if anything, 2021 may be worse.”
He added that given the crisis, it was advisable that
teachers stay at home in “prioritisation of the health and safety of teachers
and pupils”.
“We, hereby, advise teachers to stay at home and save their
lives. There is no life after death and those that require the services of
teachers must also invest in their welfare, health and safety. To be forewarned
is to be forearmed.”
Ndlovu confirmed the soaring cases of teachers testing
positive for COVID-19, saying it was ill-advised to open schools when the
country was recording a surge in new infections.
“Schools are likely to be clusters of spreaders in the wake
of what we are witnessing. We have a problem given that testing is inadequate
and expensive for educators and learners,” he said.
Primary and Secondary Education deputy minister Edgar Moyo
said he was yet to get the report and referred questions to the ministry’s
spokesperson Taungana Ndoro whose mobile phone was not available.
Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Education chairperson
Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga said she was yet to receive the report and
figures on affected teachers, adding that it was likely schools were affected
by the current surge.
“The current surge does not discriminate and it may be true
that if there is a surge, teachers are also bound to be affected,” she said.
The committee report last year had recommended closing of
schools and had hoped the government would be able to deal with smaller numbers
of those writing examinations. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a comment